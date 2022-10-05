Why did WWE star Alexa Bliss betray Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss joined forces in October 2020 to form an unholy alliance on WWE programming. However, the unlikely pairing ended after the latter betrayed her partner at WrestleMania 37 during his match against Randy Orton.

The Viper and The Fiend opened the second night of WrestleMania in 2021. Just as the latter positioned his opponent for Sister Abigail, Bliss caused a distraction at ringside. She sat atop the jack-in-the-box prop used for Wyatt's entrance with black liquid coming down her face. Meanwhile, Orton managed to capitalize on the distraction and delivered a successful RKO to secure the victory.

Alexa Bliss explained the reasoning behind her actions during RAW after 'Mania. The former RAW Women's Champion detailed how she was lost before Bray Wyatt saved her and taught her everything.

However, after The Fiend was burned during his match against Randy Orton at that year's TLC event, he was sidelined from TV. While trying to bring her partner back, Bliss realized she could manage on her own. This was also when she introduced her new friend, a doll named Lilly.

The Fiend later returned as Funhouse Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse segment where he said that all his friends were hinting at the betrayal. This appearance marked the last time fans saw the former WWE Champion before his abrupt release in July.

Bray Wyatt's response to the betrayal was similar to a recent WWE White Rabbit teaser

The Fiend's release came as a shock to fans last year. However, many are convinced he is the character behind the recent White Rabbit clues. Coincidentally, his response to Bliss' betrayal even made it to the latest hint.

After his loss at WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt tweeted a photo of Samson and Delilah. The plot revolves around how Delilah cuts off Samson's hair, which is his source of strength.

The photo surfaced again during the October 3 episode of the Monday show as part of a QR code while Bliss was on screen. The URL hidden in the image showcased the coordinates and date for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

