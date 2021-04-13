Create
RAW after WrestleMania Results: No.1 Contender crowned; Charlotte Flair returns

A bizarre night on RAW!
Bobby Lashley was seen entering the arena before RAW after WrestleMania and Riddle challenged him to a match.

The All Mighty told him he was busy celebrating but Riddle kept pushing for the match. Lashley got mad and took him down before agreeing to the bout.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle on RAW

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off the RAW after WrestleMania and we headed for the match right away. Riddle was taking a beating before he could even finish his entrance.

Lashley tossed Riddle around the ring and into the barricades before bouncing him off the ring post. The match finally started and the WWE Champion continued his beatdown in the corner before Riddle managed to land some big shots of his own.

Riddle was hit with a neck breaker and a facebuster but still managed to kick out before trying for the Floating Bro. Lashley got the Hurt Lock in and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Riddle

Grade: B+

Rhea Ripley was in a backstage interview on RAW and said she would usher in a new era in the women's division and will beat Asuka once more tonight.

The Viking Raiders vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander on RAW

Former tag team champs, the Viking Raiders returned to RAW after seven months. Ivar started things off with Alexander in the ring before tags were made and the Raiders hit a double-team move. Erik was nearly pinned by Benjamin after a vertical suplex.

Ivar was back in and hit a huge splash on Benjamin before he was isolated by Cedric and Benjamin. Ivar hit a double clothesline and tagged in Erik for the Viking Experience on Benjamin for the win.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Grade: B

Published 13 Apr 2021, 08:54 IST
