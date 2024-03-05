Released WWE star gets a major win outside the company

A former WWE star just picked up a major win outside the company.

Since his early days in the Stamford-based promotion, Mustafa Ali had been touted as a rising young star. He was on the verge of a significant push a couple of years ago until an injury sidelined him.

Upon returning from injury, Ali wasn't able to capture his past glory. He failed as the leader of Retribution as no one believed that he could lead a faction of guys twice his size. Following the breakup of Retribution, Ali's career dwindled until he moved down to NXT, where things were looking to pick up for the rising star.

Mustafa Ali was on the verge of competing for the NXT North American Championship when he was suddenly released from his contract last year. Following his release, Ali announced that he was going on a world campaign and it looks like his campaign is going well.

Ali recently competed against Alex Shelley at a House of Glory Wrestling event and emerged victorious. This is a major win for Mustafa Ali as Shelley is a former world champion. Ali will compete next at another HOG event on April 5th against the Amazing Red.

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali won the TNA X-Division Championship on his debut

Although Mustafa Ali had some ups and downs in his WWE career, he was never able to win a championship. However, since leaving the company, he has been on a roll.

Ali recently made his TNA in-ring debut at No Surrender where he competed against Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship. After the tough contest, Ali was able to pick up the big win.

It will be interesting to see how Ali continues to dominate the indies and live up to his potential.

