Released WWE star makes massive tease; will seemingly announce next move on December 21

A released WWE Superstar has seemingly hinted at his next move in a cryptic post on Twitter.

Mustafa Ali was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in September. His release came as a major shock as he was set to take on Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Title at NXT No Mercy.

Ali has now shared a cryptic post on his social media handles, making a massive tease about his immediate future. Ali shared a video graphic featuring the date 12/21/2023. Check it out below:

Mustafa Ali had asked for his WWE release last year

In early 2022, Mustafa Ali had publicly asked for his release, but wasn't granted the same. He later appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves and opened up about asking for his release. Here's what he said:

"I'm very comfortable talking about it," Ali told After The Bell with Corey Graves. "I believe private conversations are meant to be private. The reason it went public is because that private conversation went nowhere ... Anyone that's ever worked with me, dealt with me as a human being, knows how much I love this place. How much I love sports entertainment. How much I love wrestling. This is the only thing I ever wanted to do. For me to even get to that point, that's the issue." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Mustafa Ali was one of the most exciting acts on the main roster, courtesy of his high-flying moves. He remained a mid-card act for the entirety of his run in the promotion and many fans took exception to it. It remains to be seen what's in store for fans on December 21, 2023.

