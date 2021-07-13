Released WWE star pitched to be Paul Heyman's "associate"; Triple H loved the idea

Former WWE star Murphy wanted to be a part of the Roman Reigns storyline on SmackDown as Paul Heyman's "associate."

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Murphy discussed his WWE release and if he had any idea that they would let him go. He revealed a pitch he made, prior to his release, to Paul Heyman and The Usos, which all of them loved.

"I had this really cool story idea that I pitched to Heyman, who loved it. I even mentioned it to The Usos, who loved it. It was basically to get me as like a - not a part of the Bloodline, but to be an associate of Paul (Heyman). I don't take orders from Roman (Reigns) but I do his bidding because Heyman asked me (to do so). It was like a sub story on the side of Heyman." revealed Murphy

He also opened up on Triple H's reaction to his pitch:

"And I'd be like a Judge Dredd, so I was going to be a mixture. Big Boss Man, Judge Dredd for Heyman. Heyman loved it, and I ended up having a conversation with Hunter (Triple H) while he was at a SmackDown taping and just mentioned to him that I pitched this idea to Heyman, (Triple H) loved it. We'll see where that goes and I understand it needs to go through a particular ranking, get it approved by Vince," added Murphy

Murphy stated that he was also open to moving to NXT before he was let go from WWE.

Buddy Murphy on Paul Heyman's impact on his WWE career

Buddy Murphy

Murphy praised Paul Heyman and stated that the former RAW Executive Director was a "massive advocate of me" backstage in WWE.

"He had always been honest with me. He's a massive advocate of me. Backstage, he would always pull me aside and talk to me. He'd be like, 'I don't understand what they're doing. How are you not on TV every week?'" said Murphy

Murphy believes Heyman was excited to work with him as well as Aleister Black, when the two stars were in WWE.

