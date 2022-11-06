Released WWE star praises Logan Paul after his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Former WWE star James Ellsworth was full of praise for Logan Paul after the latter took Roman Reigns to the limits at Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul once again turned his doubters into believers as he put on the performance of a lifetime against Reigns. The social media megastar even delivered a Frog Splash to Reigns through a table with a camera in his hand. Despite an emphatic display, Paul was unable to usurp the Head of the Table.

The match was deemed exceptional by many, including James Ellsworth, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

"#RomanReigns vs #LoganPaul was 🔥. Logan Paul proved once again that he belongs! #WWECrownJewel."

WWE legend predicted that the Logan Paul-Roman Reigns match might exceed fans' expectations

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns was as good of a match as one could have hoped for as the duo took each other to the limit. While Reigns was able to retain his title in the end, the social media star's performance was the talking point of the night.

While some fans were skeptical about Logan getting a title shot in just the third match of his career, Dutch Mantell was in full support of it. The former WWE manager stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that the bout was perfect to bring new eyes to the product:

"But like I said, I think they have done a great job, and I think it will be viewed by more people probably than a lot of some of the main events in WWE history. I think you will get a lot more than what they say they're expecting, and I don't even know what they are expecting, but what they are expecting, it's going to go above that," Mantell said.

It's hard to predict what's next for the YouTuber as his feud with Roman Reigns seemingly comes to an end. Despite coming up short, Logan has proved that he belongs with the top names inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on the main event of Crown Jewel? Sound off below and let us know!

