Released WWE star reacts to "evil" tease of Dijak on NXT

Former WWE superstar Keith Lee responded to Dijak's (formerly known as T-Bar) latest appearance on NXT.

T-Bar was last seen on NXT in 2020, where Karrion Kross attacked him before being released from the company. Last week on the developmental brand, the 36-year-old star wrestled for the first time in two years.

His vignettes began airing on the former Black and Gold brand last month. However, T-Bar returned to NXT last week with a new look and went by the name Dijak. He dispatched North American Champion Wes Lee in a flash.

The brand-new gimmick by the 36-year-old NXT star was seemingly dominant and he promised that his comeback to WWE would come with his brand of justice. T-Bar recently tweeted that fans need to pay attention as every detail matters.

Responding to this tweet, The Limitless One Keith Lee said that he's paying more attention than ever to Dominick Dijakovic's plans to appear at the upcoming third annual 2023 NXT: New Year's Evil.

"I agree. Today... I am paying more attention than normal," Lee wrote.

Keith Lee remembers his memorable matches with Dijak

Keith Lee and T-Bar have gone all out in their pursuit of creating a wrestling masterpiece. However, long before NXT fans were captivated by the two men, they were tearing down the house in several independent promotions.

Many PWG and ROH fans have fond memories of the artistry they displayed. The Limitless One reflected on his ROH wrestling career with T-Bar during an appearance on AEW Unrestricted:

"We go in there, and I'm leapfrogging and dropkicking a 6'7 man in the mouth. We blew the roof off the place, the card was destroyed because after a match like that, and we're first after intermission, not a lot of energy left for the last couple matches," Lee shared.

According to last week's NXT, the 36-year-old wants to compete for the North American Championship and may soon face Wes Lee for the title. It will be interesting to see if Dijak can have a similar kind of impact in NXT as his previous gimmick did.

