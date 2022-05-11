Released WWE star recalls fans chanting for the company to sign her after facing Toni Storm

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has reflected on fans demanding the company to sign her after losing to Toni Storm in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

She took on the former NXT UK Women's Champion in the quarterfinals, impressing the crowd with her performance. She eventually signed with WWE not long after and spent most of her run in NXT. On the main roster, she was given the moniker 'RECKONING' and was part of the RETRIBUTION faction.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Mia Yim reflected on competing in the tournament, stating that she felt "seen" as the crowd chanted for WWE to sign her.

I love working Toni [Storm] and this is a match where I lose and when her hand gets raised, the chant, ‘[Please sign Mia]’ begins and like, I’ve known my role my whole career. I was always a good hand. If I needed to make someone look good, if I needed to guide somebody, I know that I can do that and I know what my role was and I was proud of it. But once the ‘[please sign Mia]’ chant started, I felt like I was finally seen. It was me in the ring and I was finally seen… it was crazy but I didn’t think too much of it. I was very happy for that moment," said Yim. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Her last match in WWE was against Nikki A.S.H on the December 28th episode of Main Event, which she lost. The HBIC was released from her contract in November last year alongside multiple other talents due to budget cuts.

Former WWE star Mia Yim recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling

At Under Siege, Mia returned to IMPACT Wrestling after parting ways with the promotion in 2017. She's a former TNA Knockouts Champion.

On May 7, 2022, she made a surprise return at the pay-per-view, saving Taya Valkyrie from an attack by former ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

It's great to see a star like Mia Yim back in the squared circle. Fans will now have to wait and see how she fares in IMPACT Wrestling and what storylines she gets involved in.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Angana Roy