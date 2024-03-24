Released WWE star recalls "memorable moment" with Kevin Owens that "went viral"

Kevin Owens has been at the heart of several memorable moments in WWE. A released superstar recently recalled a moment from one of their matches that went viral in 2018.

The Prizefighter has competed against some of the biggest names in sports entertainment. In 2018, he worked alongside former WWE Superstar Elias as a heel. The former 24/7 Champion recently recalled a viral moment from their rivalry during an interview with Jamal Niaz of the For the Love of Wrestling podcast.

Elias spoke about their segment on RAW in late September 2018 in Seattle that went viral after he and KO drew a lot of heat by taunting the crowd. They poked fun at Seattle for no longer having an NBA team as the Supersonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

"Seattle, obviously it stands out, they booed forever, and loud and violently," Elias chuckled. "But that had been building for months and months and months as like: the crowds are getting louder, the crowds and getting more and more, and now they know what I do; I pull them in and then I slag 'em off."

He added that it turned out to be a memorable moment for him alongside Kevin Owens as top heels in WWE.

"Seattle was like this culmination of: wow, we know it's coming and when he hits us, we're gonna give it to him," Elias said. "It was a really memorable moment, of course it went viral, people bring it up all the time, but yeah that was just one night in a slew of tons and tons of nights of doing that. It was really fun." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Elias is currently working on the independent circuit as Elijah. He had several memorable characters in WWE, but none of them could lead to a meaningful title reign.

Kevin Owens is headed to WWE WrestleMania XL for a title match

Kevin Owens has been one of WWE’s most consistent superstars for several years. He has delivered on every occasion and even put on a good match against a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

This year’s 'Mania will see him compete in another big match. Kevin Owens will challenge Logan Paul and Randy Orton for the United States Championship in a Triple-Threat Match.

The Prizefighter will have to work hard to undo Paul and Orton if he wants to win the title at The Show of Shows. It looks like Kevin Owens is one of the favorites to walk out of WrestleMania XL with gold around his waist, as he has been a workhorse in the past several months.

