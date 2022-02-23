Released WWE star responds to a message from Corey Graves

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves had a fun interaction on Twitter with released star Killer Kross (f.k.a. Karrion Kross).

Kross put out a tweet where he stated that he was listening to 'Hammer Smashed Face' by death-metal band Cannibal Corpse while he was on his way to the airport. Graves, who is a fan of heavy-metal music much like Kross, replied to Kross' post by writing a portion of the song's lyrics:

The Herald of Doomsday then responded to Graves by posting a GIF of Cannibal Corpse vocalist George Fisher.

Kross was released from his contract in November 2021 along with his fiancee and valet, Scarlett Bordeaux. During his tenure in Vince McMahon's company, Kross had an incredible run on NXT where he was a two-time NXT Champion.

He was later called up to the main roster on RAW minus Scarlett, but had a lackluster run following a brief feud with Jeff Hardy.

Killer Kross' post-WWE career

While there was speculation that Killer Kross might transition to Hollywood and become a horror-movie star, the man himself debunked those rumors recently in a cryptic promo-vignette on his YouTube channel.

Following his release from Vince McMahon's promotion, Kross has been wrestling in various independent shows. The former RAW star also became the FSW Vegas Mecca Champion on his first night back as a pro-wrestler.

There are also rumors that Kross might sign with All Elite Wrestling, and the star himself teased the same in an interview:

"For me, I feel like the fit would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now because I am always looking to integrate and create things that are not present within the programming." Kross said.

Right now, it remains to be seen what step the former NXT Champion will take in his career.

