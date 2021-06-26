Released WWE Star reveals pitch to wrestle as Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppet

One of the most interesting gimmicks in WWE recently has been Bray Wyatt's split personality. As much as the WWE Universe loves The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segments have been equally entertaining.

One of the reasons behind that is the many puppets. Many expected Bray Wyatt's puppets to come to life, with some wrestlers playing them. While that hasn't happened yet, some interesting pitches were definitely made.

Recently released WWE Superstar Westin Blake, formerly known as Wesley Blake, sat down for an interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes. During the conversation, he revealed that he pitched being part of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and bringing his puppets to life.

“We pitch all sorts of ideas. Another crazy idea that we pitched was we, Steve and myself, we would be part of the kind of the Wyatt Family, but we would be part of as Firefly FunHouse. We would be his pig or his rabbit and we would actually bring it to life. Not only that, but we would be like real-life pig and rabbit and we would actually wrestle people is kind of what we would say. Like, we would kind of do his dirty work,” said Wesley Blake.

Why has Bray Wyatt been away from WWE recently?

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year, where he took on Randy Orton. In an unexpected twist, The Fiend lost to Orton after Alexa Bliss turned on him.

Many expected Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss to have some sort of a feud following that, but the former has just disappeared from WWE television.

According to a recent report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WWE has purposely kept Bray Wyatt off TV, and there is no backstage heat on him.

"We are told Wyatt has purposely been kept off TV. It is not a case of he has heat for anything as he is well liked. The Randy Orton match, we are told, went 100% exactly as planned."

With WWE soon resuming its live tours, Bray Wyatt will hopefully be back in the mix soon. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on how WWE should book his return.

