Released WWE star on rumors that Roman Reigns kicked him off a bus

Enzo Amore recently opened up about Roman Reigns allegedly having issues with his behavior behind the scenes in WWE.

In 2017, it was widely reported that Amore upset many of his co-workers backstage. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda claimed in 2021 that Reigns removed the two-time Cruiserweight Champion from the locker room.

Amore was a guest on the latest episode of the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast. The 36-year-old was asked to address rumors that Reigns also forced him to change buses during a tour:

"I got into a physical altercation and it wasn't with Roman Reigns, so I had to change buses," Amore said. "I got into a fight with a guy in the locker room and I punched him in his f***ing face. And when you punch somebody in the f***ing face, the next night Vince [McMahon] puts you in the main event. That's the truth. That happened." [1:09 – 1:27]

At the time, Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported that Amore also brought "a series of questionable guests" into the locker room. The former NXT Superstar's friends apparently took pictures and videos of other wrestlers, causing him to receive even more backstage heat.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

Enzo Amore explains why disagreements are common in WWE

Big Cass' former tag team partner worked for WWE between 2012 and 2018. He was fired after sexual assault allegations came to light, but the police investigation was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Enzo Amore explained that real-life arguments often take place due to the amount of time superstars spend with each other:

"You are with people on the road every day for seven years. You're a family. There's drama. Some people just wake up on the wrong side of the bed or are having a bad day, and vice versa, if you're the guy who walks in the room and you're so thrilled to be alive and you're so happy to be there, and that guy's either hungover or that guy had a bad day, and he ain't trying to hear it." [1:32 – 1:57]

It was speculated in 2019 that Amore could return ahead of NXT's move to the USA Network as a two-hour weekly show. However, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said he had "zero interest" in Amore and accused him of spreading rumors.

Would you like to see Enzo Amore back in WWE one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Monte & The Pharaoh and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes