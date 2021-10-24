Details on Roman Reigns kicking "disrespectful" former WWE Star out of the locker room

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently discussed the time when Roman Reigns kicked Enzo Amore out of the locker room.

In 2017, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reported that Amore invited "a series of questionable guests" into the locker room. The visitors took pictures and videos of WWE Superstars backstage, landing Amore in trouble with his co-workers.

Chioda, who worked for WWE at the time, confirmed on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that Roman Reigns was responsible for Amore’s locker room removal:

“I remember recently it happened to Enzo, and I remember John Cena made Enzo dress out there for a while. Roman Reigns did that [not John Cena]. Roman Reigns is old school, so many generations of wrestling there. He made Enzo dress out in the back because of some of the stupid stuff he was doing. I mean, when you disrespect the business, the boys in the locker room or anything else, you’re gonna get heat, that’s for sure.”

Enzo Amore once said during a concert that he "punched a bully" in the locker room, which is why Roman Reigns kicked him out.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported in 2018 that multiple wrestlers confirmed the story, but they did not want to reveal who Amore had punched.

Roman Reigns is not the only WWE Star to kick someone out of the locker room

A decade before Enzo Amore’s incident with Roman Reigns, Chris Benoit told The Miz he could no longer change in the WWE locker room. The latter situation turned into a storyline, with John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) playing the role of Benoit.

JBL recalled that The Miz was thrown out of the locker room because he ate chicken over referee Scott Armstrong’s bag.

“I took credit for years, storyline-wise. I took the heat for it, but I had nothing to do with it, and Miz has said that since. He was eating some chicken over Scott Armstrong’s bag, just not thinking, and Benoit threw him out of the dressing room,” JBL said.

The Bella Twins and The Hardy Boyz were also kicked out of the locker room earlier in their WWE careers.

Also Read

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh