Released WWE star says Logan Paul reached out to him after he was let go by the company

A recently released SmackDown Superstar has shared that Logan Paul reached out to him after he was let go by WWE. The person in question is Cameron Grimes, who was released this month alongside several other stars.

The Carolina Caveman last competed on the blue brand two weeks ago where he went toe-to-toe with Bron Breakker. Grimes was a part of NXT before moving up to the main roster in 2023. During his run on the developmental brand, he held the Million Dollar Championship and the NXT North American Championship. He addressed his release on social media last Tuesday.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Cameron Grimes stated that after he was released from his WWE contract, Logan Paul was one of the people who reached out to him. He added that his conversation with the current United States Champion made him feel better.

"Yeah, you know, really the best part about everybody that's reached out to me in support is that, I got more of, 'You're a great person,' than people just saying that I was a good wrestler. And like I said over the last year and a half, just being able to talk to everybody and hang out with everybody, like that's all I really wanted to do, just be a good person. That really helped hearing all that, but this is gonna sound, like, weird, because, you know, the level of star he is...But, you know, Logan Paul actually reached out to me and I thought that was pretty cool, because he's a megastar, really. And even beyond past wrestling. He reached out to me and said some stuff to me that helped me feel good," Cameron Grimes said. [37:35 - 38:23]

What the future has in store for the 30-year-old performer remains to be seen.

Logan Paul reacted to Cameron Grimes' WWE release

Although Logan Paul and Cameron Grimes have never faced each other in a singles match, they have trained together. It was reported back in February 2024 that WWE sent Cameron Grimes to Puerto Rico to work out with the current United States Champion.

After Grimes sent out an emotional clip on Instagram addressing his release from WWE, Logan Paul commented:

"NOOOOOOO"

You can check out Grimes' Instagram post below:

It would not be surprising to see Cameron Grimes performing in TNA Wrestling or AEW somewhere down the line, as he is a talented wrestler.

