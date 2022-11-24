Released WWE star says he had been talking to John Cena about a heel turn for 12 years (Exclusive)

John Cena turning heel was something that WWE fans were desperate for years to happen - or at least a certain portion of the fanbase was. While talking about the Leader of Cenation and praising him, EC3 said he has long discussed Cena turning heel.

EC3 spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. He was asked about his relationship with John Cena and any potential stories regarding the 16-time World Champion.

EC3 praised Cena and said that he was fortunate to call him a friend:

"As a person, I've been very fortunate to call him a friend. He's been very cordial to me, and a good dude to me at times when he didn't need to be. [From 1:02 to 01:22]

The former IMPACT Wrestling star revealed that he had been talking to Cena about a heel turn for 12 years:

"I can't think of anything in particular because that was a big topic...he should turn heel, we had been talking about that for 12 years." [From 1:33 to 1:41]

You can watch the full video below:

John Cena admitted that Vince McMahon considered turning him heel

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews Outcome aside, I still can’t believe it’s been ten years since the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, @JohnCena vs @TheRock ‘Once in a lifetime’ at WrestleMania 28. Outcome aside, I still can’t believe it’s been ten years since the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, @JohnCena vs @TheRock ‘Once in a lifetime’ at WrestleMania 28. https://t.co/MGz5GHSAIh

It seemed as though there was a point in time when Vince McMahon genuinely considered turning John Cena heel. According to Cena himself, it was in the build-up to the biggest WrestleMania match of all time in 2012.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Cena revealed that Vince McMahon considered turning him heel for his blockbuster WrestleMania 28 match against The Rock:

"I remember Vince toyed with the idea of turning me heel versus The Rock in Miami. I said, 'No problem, I understand, I'll do it. Just remember that we are so deep in at this point that we can't do it and then jump back because we'll be sunk at both ends.' If we do it, I have to be the opposite of virtue, I have to be pure evil and we go all in," Cena said.

Cena stated that McMahon had cold feet about the idea and decided against it, admitting to the former franchise player that it was likely never going to happen.

Was the John Cena heel turn WWE's biggest missed opportunity of the 21st century? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

