Released WWE star seemingly sends message to Randy Orton ahead of RAW

A released WWE Superstar has seemingly sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of tonight's RAW.

Randy Orton has been out with a back injury since last year. At the time, he was in a tag team with Matt Riddle known as RK-Bro. The duo battled The Usos in a Winner's Take All match on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. RK-Bro came up short, and The Viper disappeared from television following the match.

Matt Riddle went on to struggle as a singles star on the main roster following The Legend Killer's injury. He attempted to form a new tag team with Drew McIntyre on the red brand, but it didn't work out, and The Original Bro was released from his WWE contract in September.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Riddle took to his Instagram story to seemingly send a message to Orton. He reposted an image of the two being interviewed as Ringside Collectibles action figures. Riddle tagged his former tag team partner in the post, as seen in the image below.

Riddle shares an interesting image on Instagram.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 believes Randy Orton will return better than ever

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently commented on Randy Orton's rumored return and thinks the veteran could be in for the best run of his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that Randy Orton takes care of himself, and the year and a half off likely benefited his body. EC3 added that the 43-year-old is going to return better than ever and hopefully has a few more years left in the tank.

"He (Randy Orton) takes care of himself. The year and a half might have comfortably allowed him to heal up. I'm big into recovery and all the assets and the modalities that are possible now, from stem cells and software therapy and red lights. He's not gonna be coming back old and crusty. He's gonna come back better than ever, and then hopefully, he has a good two to three years," said EC3. [4:47 - 5:15]

You can check out the full video below:

Matt Riddle was released by WWE following a bizarre incident at JFK Airport in New York. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the 37-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

