Why is Drew McIntyre still with Matt Riddle? Possible reason for their extended alliance

The return of Drew McIntyre hasn't gone as the WWE Superstar must have planned. When McIntyre returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Money in the Bank, fans expected a lot from him. However, despite being given a shot, the Scotsman fell to Gunther at SummerSlam 2023.

Since then, McIntyre has teamed up with Matt Riddle on multiple occasions. However, unlike Riddle, Drew McIntyre seems to have no interest in continuing the partnership. This attitude by the Scotsman has led many to believe he will be turning heel soon.

While fans have been waiting for the same, it hasn't happened yet. This has led to questions about when McIntyre will turn heel. When closely examined, it seems the Stamford-based promotion has planned a heel turn for The Scottish Warrior. However, if that happens, it may not be until after the Superstar Spectacle in India.

Until then, fans can expect McIntyre to wrestle in tag team bouts. If the Scotsman turns heel, he will have interesting feuds to explore. While McIntyre could always go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, he could also face Cody Rhodes, who is a massive babyface.

Drew McIntyre recently reacted to a press conference involving Logan Paul

On October 14th, Logan Paul will face Dillon Danis in a boxing match. At the same event, KSI will face Tommy Fury. While the event involving these four men has received a lot of hype, a moment from the press conference that was held to promote the event has gone viral.

John Fury, father of Tommy Fury, went on a rant during the press conference. However, the senior Fury did not only speak with his mouth. He created chaos by smashing and kicking the table around him. John was also close to getting involved in a brawl with KSI.

The entire segment at the press conference drew a hilarious reaction from Drew McIntyre. On Twitter, the Scotsman wrote:

"See, it’s not just in wrestling where press conferences and contract signings descend into chaos"

Check out how Drew McIntyre reacted to John Fury's rant at the press conference below:

While McIntyre labeled John Fury's rant as chaos, the WWE Superstar might soon be involved in the same on RAW. If McIntyre turns heel on the red brand, the WWE Universe can expect him to be a part of several tense moments. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the former WWE Champion.

