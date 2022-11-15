Released WWE star seemingly teases joining Bray Wyatt's rumored faction

The rumor mill has been abuzz with speculations about Bray Wyatt once again leading a faction of his own in WWE. Former star Jonah (fka Bronson Reed) added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic picture on social media.

Bronson was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over two years before his release in 2021. He primarily competed on the NXT brand and won the NXT North American Championship during his tenure.

Bray Wyatt's return to the company at Extreme Rules was preceded by the characters of the Firefly Funhouse making an appearance in the audience. This angle led many to believe that the former Universal Champion will be spearheading the Wyatt 6 faction, which is also his username on social media.

Amidst the speculations, Jonah took to Instagram to post a picture of what looks to be a depiction of Huskus The Pig, a puppet from the Firefly Funhouse.

Jonah is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also competed for Impact Westling after his release from WWE.

WWE is reportedly keen on bringing back Jonah amidst speculations about Bray Wyatt's faction

Jonah could soon be making a return to his old hunting ground. The 34-year-old star was previously seen in action last month when he competed against Kazuchika Okada.

The match saw The Rainmaker beat the former WWE star to avenge his G1 Climax loss. The duo shook hands after the bout, which according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, could have some larger implications.

"Another question involves Jonah. Jonah has had offers to come back to WWE. After he lost to Okada, the two shook hands, almost like this was the end of their rivalry. However, Jonah in his post-match interview said that they have to do a third match, said he was okay with the loss because Okada is the best wrestler in the world, noted that they were 1-1, and said on this night Okada was guided by the spirit of Inoki and that’s why he won on this night,” Dave reported.

August 7th 2022: JONAH defeats Kazuchika Okada in



Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, has been assigned to SmackDown since returning. The former Universal Champion confronted LA Knight on the blue brand last week. Wyatt also delivered a headbutt to the former NXT star after the latter took a dig at the Firefly Funhouse.

Would you like to see Jonah return to WWE to join Bray Wyatt's rumored faction? Sound off below, and let us know.

