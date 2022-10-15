Triple H and WWE reportedly extends an offer to a 34-year-old performer to return to the promotion 

If recent reports are anything to go by, WWE Head of Creative Triple H has extended an offer to Jonah (fka Bronson Reed) to return to the promotion. The former NXT talent was released by the global juggernaut in August last year owing to budget cuts.

Since gaining power, Triple H has brought back many performers who were unexpectedly shown the door. Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and The Good Brothers, to name a few, have been brought back to WWE.

A few days ago, rumors about HHH being interested in bringing back the former NXT North American Champion to WWE began swirling on the internet. Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the company did indeed make "offers" to Jonah to make his surprise return.

Moreover, considering just how talented Jonah is, it makes sense for HHH to rehire him. The 34-year-old performer didn't even get the chance to display his in-ring skills on the main roster during his first tenure with WWE. It now remains to be seen if both parties can soon come to an agreement.

Which other free agents are under Triple H and WWE's radar?

Apart from Jonah, a handful of more performers have seemingly generated immense interest from WWE.

This includes Chelsea Green, who previously worked for the global juggernaut from 2018-2021. As per the report, if the promotion did indeed make an offer, it would be directly for the main roster.

Plus, Mike Bennett, who had a stint with the company from 2017-2020, is also someone Triple H is keen to bring under the promotion's umbrella. On top of that, it was reported that even AEW is interested in signing Bennett.

