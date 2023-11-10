Released WWE star sends a message to Nia Jax

A recently released WWE Superstar had a message for Nia Jax on her latest Instagram post.

Aliyah's WWE run kicked off in 2015. She was one of several stars that WWE recently released. Around the same time, WWE brought back the controversial Nia Jax.

Jax recently shared a post on her official Instagram handle. Her selfie received massive praise from the WWE Universe as well as some of her co-workers. Aliyah commented on the post as well. Check it out below:

Aliyah's comment on Nia Jax's post

What did Nia Jax say about a potential WWE return?

Jax made a one-off appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match that night. Months later, she had a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda and opened up about a full-time WWE return somewhere down the line. She stated that she was enjoying spending time with her family at her home. She also heaped praise on Rhea Ripley, the Women's World Champion:

"Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise," Jax added. "She might need to be knocked down a couple pegs... I think she's incredible. She's so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in 'NXT.' She's got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys. I could see her having amazing matches against all the men actually." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jax made her return on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW. She attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during her surprise return. Jax went on to compete in a Fatal Five-Way match for Ripley's title at Crown Jewel, but failed to win the belt.

What are your thoughts on Jax's WWE run so far? Sound off in the comments section below!

