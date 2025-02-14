Released WWE star shares official announcement following exit

WWE released a number of athletes this past week. Someone who suffered the same fate a few months ago has made an official announcement.

Australian professional wrestler Indi Hartwell has released a new entrance theme, and she has credited WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green for assisting her to get to this point.

Hartwell was released on November 1, 2024, five years after signing with WWE. She had an ongoing tag team run with Candice LeRae, who was later plunged into the main event story. LeRae joined Nia Jax, replacing Tiffany Stratton.

On Instagram, Indi Hartwell shared an update regarding her next move. She released a new entrance theme titled 'Hart Won't Quit,' now available on all music streaming platforms. The rock band Downstait recorded the track. They are the rock band behind the popular entrance theme 'Kingdom' of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The link to a limited number of autographed cover art pieces is also available on her Instagram page.

Here's what Indi Hartwell shared with wrestling fans:

"It’s here! My new entrance music “HART WON’T QUIT” by @downstaitband is available now on all music streaming platforms. Special shoutout to @chelseaagreen for helping make this happen. We pledge allegiance to you queen. Also doing a limited drop of signed cover art at indiwrestling.com or check my IG story for the direct link ❤️‍🔥," Indi Hartwell wrote on her Instagram page.

The former WWE Superstar will also return to the ring in March 2025

Indi Hartwell's next in-ring appearance has been made official. On social media, Renegades of Wrestling confirmed Hartwell will wrestle in her hometown, Melbourne — for the first time in six years, on March 9, 2025.

The event is scheduled to emanate from the Northcote Theatre.

"For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne, as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9!" the post read.

Indi Hartwell joined the WWE main roster in 2023 with Candice LeRae. They were previously part of The Way in NXT, along with LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Austin Theory. In 2024, both women were drafted to SmackDown.

The Aussie's final match was aired on the day of her release, but taped on October 25. She and Candice LeRae wrestled against Bayley and Naomi in a losing effort.

