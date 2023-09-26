Released WWE star thinks he had real-life heat with Kofi Kingston before major win

Following a release from the WWE contract, a 27-year-old star has opened up about having a real-life heat with The New Day member Kofi Kingston.

The star in question is Mansoor, who was a member of the Maximum Male Models faction in his last stint. On September 21, the talents of the Stamford-based company were hit with an abrupt wave of WWE releases due to possible budget cuts.

Among many stars, the Maximum Male Models members Mansoor and Mace were also let go by the company. The 27-year-old signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and wrestled at the Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He went on to compete and win the WWE's largest 51-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in 2019. After his release from the company, on his Twitch stream, Mansoor shared details about the backstage scenario about winning Battle Royal and having heat with Kofi Kingston.

It was Mustafa Ali who informed the 27-year-old that maybe the former WWE Champion had issues with him because he did not introduce himself to the locker room.

"So I went to the same storage closet and I remember (Mustafa) Ali pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey dude, you got heat man.’ I was like, ‘What? What happened?’ He goes, ‘You didn’t say hi to anybody, you didn’t introduce yourself, you didn’t shake anybody’s hand…’ Yeah, I did (think I had heat with Kofi Kingston). I was really, really sad about that. I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to do that at all," Mansoor said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Check out the stream below:

Drew McIntyre ignored Kofi Kingston getting mauled on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Scottish Warrior went into action with the former tag team champion. Kingston was accompanied by his New Day member Xavier Woods at ringside.

Drew McIntyre is closer to making a heel turn, as witnessed by his recent actions on TV. The two men performed incredibly and gave a showstopper to fans. In the bout's closing moments, Viking Raider's member interfered and assaulted Woods at the ringside.

However, Kofi was distracted after Woods was being assaulted. The Scottish Warrior took advantage of the situation and emerged victorious over the 42-year-old star.

Expand Tweet

After McIntyre won, Ivar came to the ring and brutally mauled Kofi Kingston. Fans were waiting for the former world champion to chip in and save the New Day member, but he ignored the situation and went backstage.

It remains to be seen if and when WWE makes Drew McIntyre's heel turn ahead of Monday Night RAW.

