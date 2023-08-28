Released WWE star wins a title at major wrestling event

Former WWE star Zachary Wentz won the Impact World Tag Team Championship alongside Trey Miguel at the Emergence pay-per-view.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion, also known as Nash Carter, was released by WWE in April 2022 when his ex-wife Kimber Lee accused him of domestic violence and later released a picture of Carter doing the Nazi salute. He later apologized for his actions and started working in the independent circuit.

Wentz made his Impact Wrestling return earlier this year during a match between Chris Sabin and Trey Miguel. Miguel and Wentz joined forces to form the team known as 'The Rascalz.'

During Impact Emergence, the Rascalz managed to beat the team of Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, Subculture, in a grueling match. The closing stages of the match saw Rascalz execute the double-team top rope stomp to secure the win.

Expand Tweet

Kimber Lee talks about ex-husband Nash Carter's WWE release

WWE star Nash Carter was released last year after his ex-wife Kimber Lee had accused him of domestic violence and later posted a picture of Carter doing the Nazi salute.

Carter later apologized for the 'immature' picture but denied the allegations of hitting her. In an interview with podcast host Piers Austin, Lee revealed that she had falsely accused Carter as she wasn't mentally stable at that time.

"[He] had signed a suicide plan because I was suicidal at the time, dropped me off at home and left me. And then I was by myself again when I got out. So I wasn't very mentally stable at the time when all of that happened."

When asked if she had any regrets about costing her ex-husband his job at WWE, Lee appeared to have some regrets. However, she stated that the picture she posted was true and it had actually happened.

"Were the consequences he had to face because of some of the stuff I did pretty sh**ty? Yeah. Again, like I said, I should have behaved differently, I fully admit that. We both did horrible things to each other within that relationship. I fully admit that, too. But I can't Photoshop what was there; it did happen, it is what it is, and we have to live with it." [ Wrestling Inc.]

Lee also said that she was in a good place now.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Impact World Tag Team Champions.

What do you think about Wentz and Miguel's win at Emergence? Let us know in the comments.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE