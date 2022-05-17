Former NXT Superstar Nash Carter issues first statement following WWE release

Former NXT Superstar Nash Carter issued his first statement since being released by WWE in April this year.

Carter was released by the company when an old controversial photo of him was doing the rounds online. Meanwhile, his ex-wife and former NXT Superstar Kimber Lee accused him of domestic violence. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has since refrained from posting on social media until now.

Nash Carter recently took to Twitter to apologize for his behavior, taking full responsibility for his actions.

"No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was," Carter wrote.

The 28-year-old also stated that his actions did not represent him as a person, and it was never too late for one to educate themselves for their betterment.

"I truly do hope that this situation will teach and bring awareness to the horrific tragedy that took place so that something like this will never happen again. I can assure you that this is not who I am or what I represent as a human being, and I feel it is never too late to educate and better yourself."

Check out his full statement below:

On NXT, Nash Carter sided with Wes Lee, and they formed a tag team called MSK. The duo were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. But their second reign was cut short, and the titles had to be vacated due to Carter being let go by the company.

Nash Carter will be competing in a Circle 6 event this month

Last week, Circle 6 wrestling promotion announced that the former NXT Superstar would be participating in his first post-WWE event.

Circle 6 tweeted the announcement of their upcoming No Peace Underground's Deliver Us event, which is scheduled to take place on May 21st. They also highlighted that he would be competing under his former name, Zachary Wentz.

Prior to signing with WWE, Carter was associated with IMPACT Wrestling for nearly two years. He also had a brief stint in local wrestling promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) from 2018 to 2020.

