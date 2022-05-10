Nash Carter's first post-WWE booking announced

Former NXT Superstar Nash Carter's first booking since his departure from the company in April this year has been announced.

During his time on NXT 2.0, Carter and Wes Lee formed a tag team called MSK. The duo were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. Amidst their second reign, the tag team titles had to be vacated due to Carter's release from WWE last month.

Since his release, the former NXT Superstar has also taken time off from social media. However, it has now been announced that Carter will be participating in Circle 6 and No Peace Underground's Deliver Us event set to take place in Orlando, Florida, on May 21st.

Local wrestling promotion Circle 6, recently shared a tweet welcoming back Carter under his former name, Zachary Wentz.

Circle6.eventbrite.com Welcome back Zach..Circle6 x @nopeaceundergroundMay 21stOrlando FLTickets available at Welcome back Zach..Circle6 x @nopeaceunderground May 21stOrlando FLTickets available atCircle6.eventbrite.com https://t.co/cSe9rediNo

NXT Superstars were reportedly unhappy with Nash Carter's release

In an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Carter's release was not well-received by the majority of the talent backstage. He even claimed that WWE was aware of the photo before it became public knowledge.

"I know that WWE was aware of the whole thing [the photo] before it ever went public. I had heard right before Stand & Deliver some stuff was coming out, and I know people there who said WWE was aware long before this,” stated Meltzer. [H/T Ringside News]

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON WWE released Zachary Green (Nash Carter) after allegations of him hitting his wife Kimberly (Kimber Lee) came out from her a few days ago. The allegations came out prior to their decision to put the belts on him but her posting a photo came after. WWE released Zachary Green (Nash Carter) after allegations of him hitting his wife Kimberly (Kimber Lee) came out from her a few days ago. The allegations came out prior to their decision to put the belts on him but her posting a photo came after.

At the time of his release, Nash Carter alongside his tag team partner Wes Lee were set to defend their tag team titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on the April 12th edition of NXT 2.0.

Prior to signing with WWE, Carter performed in IMPACT Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) from 2018 to 2020.

What do you make of Carter's first appearance since his WWE release? Let us know in the comments section below.

