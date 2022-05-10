×
Create
Notifications

Nash Carter's first post-WWE booking announced

Nash Carter and Wes Lee on an edition of NXT 2.0
Nash Carter and Wes Lee on an edition of NXT 2.0
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 12:05 PM IST
News

Former NXT Superstar Nash Carter's first booking since his departure from the company in April this year has been announced.

During his time on NXT 2.0, Carter and Wes Lee formed a tag team called MSK. The duo were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. Amidst their second reign, the tag team titles had to be vacated due to Carter's release from WWE last month.

Since his release, the former NXT Superstar has also taken time off from social media. However, it has now been announced that Carter will be participating in Circle 6 and No Peace Underground's Deliver Us event set to take place in Orlando, Florida, on May 21st.

Local wrestling promotion Circle 6, recently shared a tweet welcoming back Carter under his former name, Zachary Wentz.

Welcome back Zach..Circle6 x @nopeaceunderground May 21stOrlando FLTickets available atCircle6.eventbrite.com https://t.co/cSe9rediNo

NXT Superstars were reportedly unhappy with Nash Carter's release

In an edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Carter's release was not well-received by the majority of the talent backstage. He even claimed that WWE was aware of the photo before it became public knowledge.

"I know that WWE was aware of the whole thing [the photo] before it ever went public. I had heard right before Stand & Deliver some stuff was coming out, and I know people there who said WWE was aware long before this,” stated Meltzer. [H/T Ringside News]
WWE released Zachary Green (Nash Carter) after allegations of him hitting his wife Kimberly (Kimber Lee) came out from her a few days ago. The allegations came out prior to their decision to put the belts on him but her posting a photo came after.

At the time of his release, Nash Carter alongside his tag team partner Wes Lee were set to defend their tag team titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on the April 12th edition of NXT 2.0.

Prior to signing with WWE, Carter performed in IMPACT Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) from 2018 to 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Carter's first appearance since his WWE release? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी