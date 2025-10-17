Released WWE star on X: "Well obviously I had to have pi*sed somebody off lmao!"

A recently-released WWE star has shared a lengthy message on his X handle, reacting to being let go by the Stamford-based promotion. BJ Ray had quite a lot to say about his release.BJ Ray, one of the most controversial wrestling stars in recent memory, is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was recently let go along with several other names.Ray has now penned down a lengthy post on his X handle, addressing his release. He started off his post by stating that he must've pi*sed someone off to get released. Check out an excerpt from his X post below:&quot;WHAT A JOURNEY 🙌 Well obviously I had to have pi*sed somebody off lmao! I would like to take this moment to address you guys as Brayden Jesse Ray. First and foremost, I have to give the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, who had given me this opportunity. Secondly, I would like to thank Hunter, Shawn, &amp; Matt Bloom (as well as all the @WWE coaches &amp; staff) that were involved with this entire process. The WWE Performance Center is truly a unique place filled with many gifted individuals and unlimited support.&quot;BJ Ray's message to Tony Khan following his WWE releaseShortly after his release, BJ Ray sent a public message to AEW President Tony Khan, urging him to sign him to a contract. He seems adamant about joining All Elite Wrestling, as he recently posted another message, making his intentions clear:𝕯𝖎𝖕$𝖍𝖎𝖙 @sexybjrayLINKSo what you’re saying is there is a spot that needs filled @TonyKhan 👀It remains to be seen if Tony Khan pays heed to BJ Ray's message and signs him to All Elite Wrestling. Ray's stint in World Wrestling Entertainment was a short one but he definitely left a mark on many fans with his charisma and unfiltered demeanor. Many of them would have loved to see him work on the main roster under the Triple H regime. The 26-year-old star has a long road ahead of him in the world of pro-wrestling following his release.