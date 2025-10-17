  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Released WWE star on X: "Well obviously I had to have pi*sed somebody off lmao!"

Released WWE star on X: "Well obviously I had to have pi*sed somebody off lmao!"

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:43 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE
WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE's website)

A recently-released WWE star has shared a lengthy message on his X handle, reacting to being let go by the Stamford-based promotion. BJ Ray had quite a lot to say about his release.

Ad

BJ Ray, one of the most controversial wrestling stars in recent memory, is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was recently let go along with several other names.

Ray has now penned down a lengthy post on his X handle, addressing his release. He started off his post by stating that he must've pi*sed someone off to get released. Check out an excerpt from his X post below:

"WHAT A JOURNEY 🙌 Well obviously I had to have pi*sed somebody off lmao! I would like to take this moment to address you guys as Brayden Jesse Ray. First and foremost, I have to give the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, who had given me this opportunity. Secondly, I would like to thank Hunter, Shawn, & Matt Bloom (as well as all the @WWE coaches & staff) that were involved with this entire process. The WWE Performance Center is truly a unique place filled with many gifted individuals and unlimited support."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

BJ Ray's message to Tony Khan following his WWE release

Shortly after his release, BJ Ray sent a public message to AEW President Tony Khan, urging him to sign him to a contract. He seems adamant about joining All Elite Wrestling, as he recently posted another message, making his intentions clear:

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan pays heed to BJ Ray's message and signs him to All Elite Wrestling. Ray's stint in World Wrestling Entertainment was a short one but he definitely left a mark on many fans with his charisma and unfiltered demeanor. Many of them would have loved to see him work on the main roster under the Triple H regime. The 26-year-old star has a long road ahead of him in the world of pro-wrestling following his release.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications