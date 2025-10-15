"Your boy is ready" - Released WWE star urges Tony Khan to sign him to AEW

A certain released WWE Superstar has just shot their shot at Tony Khan. They urged the AEW President to sign them to the company and claimed they were ready to join the company.Brayden 'BJ' Ray was one of the talents part of WWE's LFG program. Unfortunately, he was part of the recent releases made last weekend by the Stamford-based promotion, which included stars from NXT, EVOLVE, LFG, and WWE ID programs. Ray took to X/Twitter to ask Tony Khan for an AEW contract. He claimed that he was ready for it and urged Khan to call him. He dubbed himself &quot;The Ratings Machine&quot;. He has also taken to Instagram and posted something similar, a sign that he was adamant about wanting to go to the Jacksonville-based promotion.&quot;@TonyKhan Your boy is ready… call me 📞- The Ratings Machine (aka SexyBJRay)&quot; the former WWE name wrote.𝕯𝖎𝖕$𝖍** @sexybjrayLINK@TonyKhan Your boy is ready… call me 📞 - The Ratings Machine (aka SexyBJRay)BJ Ray got into it with some of his mentors on WWE LFGBJ Ray did not have the best reputation during his time on LFG, as he was labeled as notorious during the show. He got into it with the mentors on multiple occasions. The likes of wrestling legends The Undertaker and Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) have spoken up about this.During one occasion, the talent were tested on their ability to compete in tag team action. Ray was paired with Cutler James for this task. However, Ray went into business for himself and refused to tag in his partner for the majority of the match. James would eventually walk out on his partner as he grew frustrated with him.Both Bully Ray and Mickie James confronted BJ Ray about this. His excuse was him doing this for showmanship in front of the fans, but the two legends weren't having it.It is unclear if Tony Khan is in the mood to entertain or bring in some signings to AEW at the moment. In 2025, he brought in several interesting talents, and they have all made their mark in the company.