"Tony Khan call me" - Released WWE star makes an interesting request just days after exit from the company

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 20:41 GMT
Tony Khan (Image Credits: AEW on YouTube)
Tony Khan (Image Credits: AEW on YouTube)

Former WWE star Brayden Ray, known as “Sexy” BJ Ray, has made an interesting request on social media. The Stamford-based company recently released him.

Ray was in the list of several superstars who were released. Other names include Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden "BJ" Ray, and Jamar Hampton, among many others.

On Instagram, Ray asked AEW President Tony Khan to call him, expressing his interest in signing with the company.

"@tonyrkhan call me 📞" wrote Ray.

Check out Ray's post on Instagram:

Ray was released by the Stamford-based company on 10th October, 2025. During his time with the company, he made a few appearances on NXT but was primarily a part of WWE LFG.

Former WWE star Brayden Ray (BJ Ray) revealed that he underwent surgery

Brayden Ray revealed on social media that ever since returning to LFG, he had been competing with a torn rotator cuff and labrum.

On social media, the 26-year-old briefly explained his injury woes, as he wrote the following:

"Cats out of the bag! Yes… ever since my return on LFG season one I have been competing with a 100% torn rotator cuff and labrum. The surgeon asked me 'Bro how have you been wrestling, the only thing holding your shoulder together is your muscle fibers.' I told em 'The show must go on'. That’s right, I wrestled both seasons of LFG basically not even able to wrestle because I knew that my personality was more than any other contender had,"
In recent years, several superstars have jumped ship to AEW. Earlier this year, Andrade once again departed WWE to re-sign with AEW, the promotion that he had departed by the end of 2023.

It remains to be seen if any of the recently released stars are picked up by Tony Khan's company.

