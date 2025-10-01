WWE star reveals he suffered serious shoulder injury

A current WWE star has revealed that he has a serious shoulder injury. He recently underwent surgery to finally get it fixed after working injured for months. One of WWE's current reality-based shows is LFG, featuring Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and Michelle McCool. Season 2 is now on the air, with BJ Ray among the popular contestants on the show. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 26-year-old pro wrestling prospect announced that he had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum on his right shoulder. He appeared on both seasons of LFG with the injury and still managed to compete, which baffled one of his doctors. &quot;Cats out of the bag! Yes… ever since my return on LFG season one I have been competing with a 100% torn rotator cuff and labrum. The surgeon asked me &quot;Bro how have you been wrestling, the only thing holding your shoulder together is your muscle fibers.&quot; I told em “The show must go on”. That’s right, I wrestled both seasons of LFG basically not even able to wrestle because I knew that my personality was more than any other contender had,&quot; BJ Ray tweeted. BJ Ray added that he has no regrets about wrestling despite an injured shoulder. He feels great and will be doing his best to recover after his injury. He also mentioned how WWE and A&amp;E wanted him to be on the show because of his drawing power. Bubba Ray Dudley compares BJ Ray to current WWE SuperstarIn his two seasons at LFG, BJ Ray has been under the tutelage of Bubba Ray Dudley. The Hall of Famer has been critical of his prospect, but he also believes in his talent and charisma.Speaking to TV Insider in June, Bubba Ray compared BJ Ray to Logan Paul, who is one of the most hated heels on WWE television. &quot;BJ has lots of potential and so much charisma and personality. He can be a home-grown Logan Paul for WWE. But you have got to get it, and you have to be able to get it in the ring. All of the feedback you heard from myself and other legends was, 'Yeah, BJ, you have it on the personality side, but in the ring, you’re just not getting the job done,'&quot; Bubba Ray said. Bubba Ray is hoping that BJ can improve on his in-ring skills to become a complete superstar.