Who are the winners of the first-ever WWE LFG? Introducing the newest signings

WWE LFG's goal is to find the stars of tomorrow. The program has been airing on the A&E Network each week with a simple premise. New stars with varying degrees of experience are coached by wrestling legends and the winners receive a special contract.

After weeks of Legends & Future Greats airing, the two winners have been announced. Former Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele has won on the women's side, while the powerful Jasper Troy has won among the male competitors.

Neither star was brand new to the ring when LFG started, which gave them both a leg up over the competition. Not only that, but both stars had two of the best coaches imaginable.

For Jasper Troy, the big man was coached by Booker T. He began his WWE career in 2023, with his first match being a Battle Royal on May 13, 2025, at an NXT live event. Coming in at 6'5" and over 300 pounds, Jasper is a former college football player who idolized The Undertaker and Kane growing up.

Speaking of The Undertaker, the WWE Hall of Famer was the coach for Tyra Mae Steele. She is an Olympic gold medalist, a big fan of Ilja Dragunov, and had her first pro wrestling match in March of last year at an NXT live event. Both Jasper and Tyra wrestled on NXT Level Up before moving to LFG on A&E.

Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy will now appear on a WWE brand

With LFG's first season now in the books and Tyrae Mae Steele & Jasper Troy declared the winners, what's next for the duo? Both stars should be seen quite regularly moving forward.

The winners of WWE LFG have earned NXT contracts. This means they won't just make cameo appearances like some LFG stars have recently, but they will be full-fledged members of the NXT roster moving forward.

The losers of LFG will be back to square one in some cases. Based on LFG taping results for season two, some will return to the show. Additionally, some stars will move to Evolve. For example, LFG star Troy Yearwood signed with the newest brand. This was confirmed by the Evolve Prime Minister herself, Stevie Turner.

As for the future of LFG, the show looks to be around for years to come. According to Mickie James, the series has been picked up for three more years, which amounts to around six seasons.

