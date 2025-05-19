6'5" star and 32-year-old record-setting name makes history in WWE

Two major names and forces to be reckoned with in the future have made history in WWE. A 6'5 male superstar and a 32-year-old female star have become the winners of the first season of WWE LFG.

The program "LFG" (Legends and Future Greats) was seemingly a replacement for NXT Level Up. It featured a group of coaches, including veterans like The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James. There could only be one winner on the Men's and Women's side, and the winners would earn an NXT contract.

On the men's side, it was the 6'5" Jasper Troy of Team Booker T who became the first male winner of WWE LFG. On the women's side, Team Undertaker's Tyra Mae Steel won the tournament. Tyra Mae Steel is an impressive 32-year-old star who won the Gold Medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for wrestling. She then made history by becoming the first and only female Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE history.

Both Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steel will now be getting their starts in WWE NXT.

WWE LFG's future potentially revealed by coach Mickie James

It has been rumored that Mickie James, the only female coach on the first season of LFG, will be replaced by Michelle McCool. It was rumored that The Undertaker wanted McCool as a coach, but the rumors of him using his backstage power to get Mickie James off the show were completely shot down.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter dismissed the rumor and called it "cr*p". But potential drama aside, it seems like LFG could be a staple on television for years.

Mickie James spoke to Denise Salcedo and revealed that A&E has already renewed LFG for three more years, and said that it could go on air for a possible six years:

"It was so much fun, it was a lot of fun. I think to be the first-ever, and to have the success to know that its gotten picked up for not just another season, but for three years, so, like six seasons hopefully. That's a big damn deal. So... Loved it and you're welcome! [laughs]" Mickie James said. [From 7:43 to 7:59]

The format seemed to have worked out very well, and the legends as coaches were undeniably the biggest drawing factor. LFG provided a platform to showcase raw talent in the infancy of their careers. While it's normal for superstars to be green, and also normal for a few superstars to show exceptional potential, LFG provided a platform where fans could see them directly interacting with the legends, who had a vested interest in their future.

Season Two is undeniably going to be incredible, and possibly even better than season one.

