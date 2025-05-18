Major update on future of WWE LFG ahead of tonight's finale

WWE continues to produce innovative content in its Endeavor era. Tonight's World Wrestling Entertainment block on A&E opens with the finale of Legends & Future Greats. LFG filming wrapped in March, with the finals taped on March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. A key star has leaked a major status update ahead of the finale.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment announced the LFG reality series as an NXT Level Up replacement. Premiering on February 16, the show followed rising talents competing for an NXT contract. Mentors were The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T. LFG staff and finalists were in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend appearances, and now tonight's finale will feature Team Undertaker's Shiloh Hill vs. Team Booker's Jasper Troy, and Team Undertaker's Tyra Mae Steele vs. Team Bubba's Zena Sterling.

Ad

Trending

Sources recently reported that Michelle McCool was replacing James on LFG season two. While still not confirmed, Mickie spoke with Denise Salcedo for tonight's finale and revealed the series was renewed by A&E for three more years, which could translate to six more seasons.

"It was so much fun, it was a lot of fun. I think to be the first-ever, and to have the success to know that its gotten picked up for not just another season, but for three years, so like six seasons hopefully. That's a big damn deal. So... loved it and you're welcome! [laughs]," Mickie James said. [From 7:43 to 7:59]

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Watch her comments in the video below:

Ad

Several WWE stars were featured in LFG besides the mentors. Joe Tessitore narrated, Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash did match commentary, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. While there were other appearances, officials also served in on-screen roles such as Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, and Molly Holly.

WWE LFG finale footage with The Undertaker

The finale of WWE LFG season one will air at 8 pm ET tonight on A&E. The company shared the following footage of The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T watching the men's finale.

Ad

Booker's Jasper Troy vs. Undertaker's Shiloh Hill will take place as the men's finale. Tonight's episode will also feature the women's finale with Undertaker's Tyra Mae Steele vs. Bubba Ray Dudley's Zena Sterling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More