Released WWE Superstar has 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into a faction after AJ Styles references him on RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, AJ Styles went face-to-face with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. During the confrontation, he compared the young luchador to James Ellsworth. The reference has led to a lot of memes from fans on Twitter, and the man himself has now reacted to one of these.

Dominik Mysterio felt extremely proud of himself after defeating AJ Styles recently. During WWE RAW, he compared himself to Eddie Guerrero while also saying that he was "built differently." Rhea Ripley stated that he was the greatest luchador. Styles was unimpressed and said he was no Guerrero and more like James Ellsworth.

Much like Dominik, James Ellsworth too recorded some upset victories over AJ Styles, mainly due to Jon Moxley's interference in the matchups.

Fans made several memes on Twitter following the comparison between Dominik and Ellsworth. But one meme, in particular, took a picture of The Judgment Day and then replaced Mysterio's face with the head of James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth shared it and was seemingly less than happy with the comparison, asking who had made it.

"Who did this?..." Ellsworth tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

James Ellsworth had a pretty hilarious reaction after the comparison between himself and Dominik by AJ Styles

When Ellsworth was compared to Dominik, it appeared that the last person who was expecting it was the man himself. But that didn't mean he remained silent about the comparison.

Instead, the former SmackDown Superstar took to Twitter and had several reactions, including a video of himself with a spit-take reaction to the mention.

The star's initial reaction was seemingly in disbelief at being mentioned by The Phenomenal One.

Ellsworth worked well with Moxley and Styles back in 2016 when he had a run with the company. He was also the manager for Carmella when she became the inaugural winner of the Women's Money in the Bank.

While it's unlikely he will return to WWE any time soon, Ellsworth has clearly kept in touch with what's happening in the company.

Would you like to see James Ellsworth back in WWE in a segment with Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

