Released WWE Superstar asks fans to vote on his future

A released WWE Superstar has asked fans for their suggestions on what they should do next.

The merger between UFC's parent company, Endeavor, and WWE was made official on September 12th. As a result of the merger, more than 100 employees were laid off and many superstars were let go as well.

Riddick Moss and fiancée Emma (Tenille Dashwood) were a part of WWE's recent wave of releases. Emma returned to the company last year and answered Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge on October 28th. She got a great reaction from the crowd, but the company seemingly never had much for her to do on television before she was let go last week.

Happy Corbin served as Riddick Moss' mentor while he portrayed the Madcap Moss character. Moss eventually graduated from his comedy character but didn't connect with the fans and was released. The 33-year-old took to social media today to ask fans what type of content they would like to see him make next. As of now, wrestling is in the lead with 57% of the vote.

EC3 believes Riddick Moss' career can skyrocket after WWE exit

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 claimed that the future is still bright for many of the stars who were released by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Riddick Moss and said that he is a hell of an athlete. He added that going away could be the best thing for Moss because it now allows him the opportunity to be himself.

"Hell of an athlete, hell of a dude," EC3 said. "I haven't been paying attention to what he's been doing, whatever thing, but I think him going away might be one of the better things for him. I know him as a person and a personality. With the freedom to try to create himself, if he just doesn't do, 'Hi, I'm former Riddick Moss,' if he does something his own that's him, I think he can sky-rocket." [22:11 – 22:39]

You can check out the full video below:

Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias and many more talented superstars were released by the company on September 21st. It will be fascinating to see which stars show up in other promotions in the weeks ahead and if any of them will become bigger names following their departure from WWE.

Do you think Riddick Moss was under-utilized in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

