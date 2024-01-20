Released WWE Superstar confirms first major tour since leaving the company

A recently released WWE Superstar is set for her first major tour since departing the company.

Dana Brooke was a mainstay on WWE television ever since her NXT debut in 2013. She initially showed a lot of promise when she appeared alongside Charlotte Flair on the main roster. However, her star quickly dwindled over the years due to poor booking, and she was let go last year.

The only title she won during her WWE run was the 24/7 Title, and despite this, she was still a popular figure among the fans. Brooke remained off television for a major portion of her final months in the company before she was sent to NXT, where she again started to gain some prominence. However, this was also cut short as she was released from the company.

Since her release, Dana Brooke has signed a deal with TNA and even showed up at their Hard to Kill PPV, where she was introduced as Ash by Elegance. It now looks like she will be going on her first major wrestling tour since her release.

Dana Brooke took to social media to confirm that she will be part of the World Series Wrestling Most Wanted tour of Australia. The tour will start on June 28 and end on July 1.

"I’m coming to AUSSIE!!! Bringing that Kiss of elegance from Ash!! See you all there !!!"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Dana Brooke opened up on her WWE release

Dana Brooke was gaining momentum in NXT and was involved in some good matches before her unfortunate release.

Following her departure from WWE, Brooke appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she revealed that she felt a sense of relief after being let go by her former employer.

"The moment I got the call [that I was being released was when the feeling of freedom hit me]. I’m not going to lie to you. It was the moment I got the phone call and I will never forget, it was Thursday that I received the phone call and previously, I’d say that Monday or Tuesday, I had gotten a call that I was going to be booked for a pay-per-view for NXT."

She continued that there was a bit of confusion at first, but mainly, she felt a weight lifted off her shoulders.

"So when I had got that phone call, it was a bit of confusion at first. I’m like, ‘Wait a second, I was just told I’m working Sunday.’ But you know what? It’s fine, because I felt a sigh of relief and freedom. I can’t describe this feeling of a weight lifted off of my shoulders," she elaborated. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see how Ash by Elegance's TNA tenure pans out and whether she can win the Knockouts Title in the promotion.

Are you excited to see Brooke in TNA? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.