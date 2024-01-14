Released WWE Superstar confirms new career

A former WWE Superstar recently confirmed a new career direction.

The star in question is Nhooph AL-Areebi, fka Aliyah. The 29-year-old signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in March 2015. She made her main roster debut in 2017. Her biggest moment in the company was winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez in August 2022. Unfortunately, Aliyah got injured soon after and was forced out of action for months. She was eventually released from the company in September 2023 without making a single television appearance in the year.

Aliyah recently took to Instagram to share a major announcement. The former WWE Superstar posted a video informing her followers about an event scheduled at a 'Wrestling Nightclub' on January 26 in Toronto. She is going to be at the event as a Special Guest DJ. She also gave an insight about the said event in the video clip.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praises Aliyah

During her limited time with the company, Aliyah impressed various big names backstage, including Booker T. The former World Champion was all praise for the released superstar on his Hall of Fame podcast.

During his show following Aliyah's Women's Tag Team Championship win alongside Raquel Rodriguez, The Hall of Famer confessed that he was impressed by her. He further pointed out that she is still quite young and has a lot of time by her side.

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her. I've been impressed with her to not go out there and scr*w it up."

Booker further praised Aliyah for being a dependable in-ring performer:

"When she goes out and performs in the ring, you can be rest assured... When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things, I look for if they're going to go out there and put themselves in a position to scr*w up. And that's something, when I watch Aliyah, I don't see that," he said.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's praise for the former superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

