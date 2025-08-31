Released WWE Superstar confirms new career outside wrestling

A popular former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to confirm their new career outside the world of professional wrestling. The name in question is former SmackDown star Indi Hartwell.

Indi Hartwell performed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2019 to 2024. She made a huge name in the company's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Hartwell was called up to the main roster in 2023. After wrestling for more than a year on WWE's main roster, the star was released from her contract in November 2024. Since then, she has been competing in different independent wrestling promotions.

The former SmackDown star recently uploaded her new YouTube vlog, titled My new career...|Installing cabinets & crashing out. In her vlog, Hartwell confirmed that she was committed to becoming a DIY queen and a carpenter.

"I'm hoping by the end of the week that I have this [cabinets] like fully done. I think I can do it. But I need to go get a table saw, which I guess that just means that I'm really committing to being a DIY queen and being a carpenter," she said.

Check out her vlog below:

Although Indi Hartwell did an amazing job with the cabinets, she remains focused on her professional wrestling career, as she shared some upcoming match dates at the start of her vlog.

Indi Hartwell wants to return to WWE

During a recent edition of Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT, Indi Hartwell highlighted that her signing with TNA was not a way for her to return to NXT. However, she felt that she would end up in WWE once again and was not closing the door on it.

"It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching. I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most. But like I mentioned before, I’m only 28. So, I do feel like there is a path back to WWE someday, I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there’s a lot that I didn’t get to do, so it’s definitely something that I can see happening," she said.

It remains to be seen what Indi Hartwell has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.

Please credit Indi Hartwell's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

