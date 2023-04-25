Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has thanked former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado for making the mask that she wore at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom.

Moné took on Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom with the IWGP Women's Championship on the line. Unfortunately, she failed to retain her belt, and Iwatani is now the new IWGP Women's Champion.

Soon after, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to reveal that the Black Tiger-esque mask that she wore at the event was made by former WWE star Lince Dorado.

Here's her tweet thanking him for creating the mask for her:

"My brother 🥹🥹🥹 you fn KILLED this!! I can’t thank you enough for making this mask! Dream come true #BlackTigerGirl @LuchadorLD"

Fans on Twitter were in awe of Mercedes' mask at the show and all praised for the same.

Check out some of the responses below:

Michael Desrochers (Starting Pitcher #69) @MikeDesrochers1 @MercedesVarnado @LuchadorLD Don't ever sell this. It's a great piece of your career. Your true love for the wrestling business and its history on a global level is what makes you the best going today. @MercedesVarnado @LuchadorLD Don't ever sell this. It's a great piece of your career. Your true love for the wrestling business and its history on a global level is what makes you the best going today.

アンソニ✧(⁠◠⁠‿⁠◕⁠)✧クイン @knix1000 @MercedesVarnado ). @LuchadorLD Just in case you ever wanted to go by it: くろとら (Kurotora). It means Black Tiger in Japanese and could be your Luchadora name. (Love the color scheme btw 🖤). @MercedesVarnado @LuchadorLD Just in case you ever wanted to go by it: くろとら (Kurotora). It means Black Tiger in Japanese and could be your Luchadora name. (Love the color scheme btw 🖤💛🐯). https://t.co/CIqtr44NBR

Ray @NYHC_RAY @MercedesVarnado @LuchadorLD You looked like a million bucks, and what a freakin match!!! @MercedesVarnado @LuchadorLD You looked like a million bucks, and what a freakin match!!!

Banks is far from done with NJPW after losing her title belt. She will appear at the May 21 Resurgence event in Long Beach, California.

The former WWE Superstar will be in action on the show, but there's no news yet on who her opponent will be.

What did you think of Sasha Banks' mask at STARDOM's All Star Grand Queendom? Sound off in the comment section below.

