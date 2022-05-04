"Don't ever say that to me again" - Released WWE Superstar disliked Randy Orton comparisons

Tino Sabbatelli did not want to be compared to 14-time World Champion Randy Orton during his time in WWE.

Sabbatelli, a former NFL star, possessed one of the most impressive physiques in the company before receiving his second release in 2021. His look sometimes drew comparisons to Orton, who is widely regarded as one of WWE’s all-time greats.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Sabbatelli explained why he disliked being mentioned in the same breath as Orton:

“I remember the first person that said to me, ‘You look like Randy Orton.’ I was like, ‘Please, man, don’t ever say that to me again.’ One, he’s a legend, he’s a pioneer, he’s a guy who… you’re gonna fail if you get compared to him per se. That dude is one of the best that’s ever done it. I had the privilege to watch him work in the ring a few times.” [52:37-53:01]

Up-and-coming superstars often receive comparisons to WWE legends. United States Champion Theory, for example, is viewed by many as WWE’s possible next John Cena. The recently released Parker Boudreaux, formerly known as Harland, previously drew comparisons to Brock Lesnar.

Randy Orton is not the first person Tino Sabbatelli has been compared to

Sabbatelli, real name Sabatino Piscitelli, played six years in the NFL before joining WWE. During his four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was sometimes compared to Buccaneers legend John Lynch.

Just like in WWE, the 38-year-old felt uncomfortable receiving comparisons to a legend at an early stage in his career.

“I was getting a lot of comparisons, man,” Sabbatelli said. “‘This could be the next Randy… this looks like Randy Orton.’ To me, it was like, ‘Slow down,’ because that was the same thing that happened to me in the NFL. That was kind of like a set-up for failure, a white safety… the next John Lynch. It’s like, ‘Hold on, man, John Lynch is a legend.’” [53:06-53:27]

Sabbatelli also said in the interview that he “lost a little respect” for Triple H following his WWE exit. The released superstar thought The Game should have reached out to him after spending six years under his leadership in NXT.

