"Way too premature"- WWE veteran addresses Theory being compared to John Cena (Exclusive)  

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on recent reports suggesting that Vince McMahon sees Austin Theory as a “young John Cena.”

The former NXT Superstar has worked closely with Vince McMahon since late 2021 and has been climbing the success ladder in the company. A recent report from WrestleVotes stated that the WWE Chairman sees glimpses of John Cena in the rising superstar.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo voiced his opinion on the ongoing matter in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show. The wrestling veteran stated that although Theory has tons of potential, he still has a long way to go before he can be compared to the Leader of Cenation.

"If you want to talk about the potential of being a top guy in the business in a couple of years? OK, I'll be open to that," said Vince Russo. "But Cena is a star. Cena is not just a top guy in wrestling, Cena is a bona fide star. And when you're gonna compare somebody to that, those are really big shoes to fill."

Russo added that he would like to see the current United States Champion make a name for himself, calling the comparisons 'premature' for now.

"So I would like to see him [Theory] make a name for himself in the business first, then we could talk about possible comparisons. But to make those comparisons right now, I just think they're way, way too premature," Russo added. (from 13:15 to 14:36)

John Cena recently praised Theory on social media

Theory has been on a meteoric rise since returning to the main roster last year. The former NXT star has had the honor of working with WWE Chairman for over six months and was also involved in a segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

His biggest win came recently on RAW when he defeated Finn Balor for the United States Championship. Being the cocky heel he is, Theory took to Twitter to state that he is a better United States Champion than John Cena, who won the prestigious title for the first time in 2004.

Theory @austintheory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69

The 16-time WWE World Champion admitted in his reply that Theory has "far more talent, strength, and gifts" than he ever did. Cena also stressed that the United States Champion should apologize 20 years down the line if he fails to fulfill his potential.

