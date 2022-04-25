John Cena responds to Theory claiming he's a better United States Champion than him

Current United States Champion Theory received a response from John Cena after mocking the latter on social media and at recent WWE Live events. The upstart has made it his mission to prove that he's better than the Leader of Cenation.

The shots were fired after Theory successfully defended his title at a live event. After the match, fans witnessed him flaunt the title to a young John Cena fan, claiming he's a better United States Champion than Cena.

The Raw Superstar then took to social media to send a backhanded birthday wish along with a sarcastic apology to Cena for being better than him. The 16-time world champion responded to Theory and noted that the latter should apologize 20 years down the line if he fails to capitalize on his potential.

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes."

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @austintheory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/…

It appears as if WWE has already started to lay the foundation for a feud between Theory and the 16-time world champion.

Vince McMahon sees Theory as a "Young John Cena" himself

It's been fascinating to experience Theory's growth as a performer in WWE over the last two years. He had a stellar run on the main roster after being called up from NXT in October 2021.

Since his arrival, the 24-year-old has appeared alongside Vince McMahon, who seems to be all in on his protege. Theory recently defeated Finn Balor to win the United States Championship on the April 18 edition of RAW.

Wrestlevotes reported that McMahon is relatively high on making him a big star in the company and views the United States Champion as a "Young John Cena."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful” Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful”

All this newfound attention, in Theory, could be the perfect blueprint to propel him to success and a loyal company man such as the Cenation Leader. The Selfie King has quite the potential to be a main event-level superstar.

Would you like to see Theory enter a feud with Cena? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh