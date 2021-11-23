Released WWE Superstar hilariously reacts to Vince McMahon’s new storyline at Survivor Series

Buddy Matthews tweeted today what a lot of us were thinking last night when it came to Vince McMahon's storyline at WWE Survivor Series.

The biggest storyline coming out of WWE's pay-per-view last night didn't actually involve any of the matches on the show. Instead, it featured WWE owner Vince McMahon and "Cleopatra's Golden Egg," which is a paid marketing device to promote The Rock's new Netflix movie Red Notice.

Buddy Matthews (formerly WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy) took to social media this afternoon to convey his thoughts on last night's show with a very simple tweet:

"*Egg emoji* ... *Facepalm emoji*," Buddy Matthews tweeted.

Vince McMahon will be looking for his stolen egg tonight on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature both rosters as Vince McMahon will be on the hunt for whoever stole his egg. It has been reported that this storyline isn't supposed to go past tonight's episode of RAW.

It's clear that WWE is hopeful that fans will tune into tonight's show to see the conclusion of this storyline from Survivor Series, but the bigger question is...does anyone really care?

Judging by social media since last night, this current storyline is being panned by fans and critics alike. While the allure of both rosters tonight might boost RAW's viewership, we can't imagine many people tuning in for the conclusion of McMahon's stolen egg storyline.

As of this writing, there is only one other thing currently announced for WWE RAW, and that is a match that will feature Rey and Dominik Mysterio taking on Bobby Lashley in a handicap match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of the Vince McMahon egg storyline? Did Buddy Matthews' tweet make you laugh? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Are you tuning into WWE RAW tonight for the Vince McMahon egg storyline? Yes of course! Absolutely not! 1 votes so far