Released WWE Superstar hints at exciting announcement

A former WWE Superstar who was released from the company last year just hinted at an exciting announcement.

Aliyah first signed with the WWE in 2015 and was part of the NXT brand for several years. During her time in NXT, she didn't have the best track record and would often end up on the losing side.

Despite this, Aliyah was promoted to the main roster where she was given an opportunity to shine. She even captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. However, she suffered an injury during her title reign and had to be out of action for several months. During this time, Aliyah was released from the company.

Aliyah has now taken to social media to post a message teasing an exciting announcement soon.

"Go check out my girl @melissa.envy clothing line @envywearboutique 🔥🔥TORONTO. I have something exciting I’m announcing soon! #staytuned," she posted.

Check out her post here:

Booker T was all praise for Aliyah during her WWE run

Aliyah's run on the main roster was certainly better than her NXT run and she managed to impress a lot of people including Booker T who was all praise for her on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her. I've been impressed with her to not go out there and scr*w it up."

He continued:

"When she goes out and performs in the ring, you can be rest assured... When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things, I look for if they're going to go out there and put themselves in a position to scr*w up. And that's something, when I watch Aliyah, I don't see that," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Aliyah's announcement is about and what implications it will have on her career in the future.

What do you think is Aliyah's announcement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here