Released WWE Superstar knows exactly what's next for her career; does not mince words

It appears to be time for releases in WWE after the Endeavor merger. With multiple stars being let go from the company yesterday, a former star has spoken up about what's next in their career. The star in question, Lacey Evans, was released a few weeks back and has now answered a fan's question when asked at a signing.

Evans, aka Macey Estrella, had her time in the company come to an end on August 16. Unlike many other stars in the company, her wrestling experience was mostly within WWE, where she spent seven years honing her craft. Since then, she has been away from the ring and has not discussed whether she will head to any other promotion.

The star was at a virtual signing with Highspots when a chat user asked where she was headed next and what she wanted to do now that she was no longer associated with WWE.

Her response was enough for fans to understand what she wanted, and that was the freedom to make her choices.

"Wherever the hell I want," she said.

The star may be done with the company, but given her talent, she might not be done with wrestling as a whole. Evans is well-liked and has been praised by multiple veterans before.

The coming months might reveal her plans.

