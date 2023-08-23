"If I'm the last man on earth, I would want this person by my side" - Veteran can't believe WWE dropped the ball on Lacey Evans (Exclusive)

The WWE exit of Lacey Evans has not gone down well with the fanbase, as she was always considered a highly rated talent. The latest Wrestling Outlaws episode revolved around Evans, who Vince Russo believed WWE failed with its booking.

The former US Marine spent seven years in WWE, and there was a time when it seemed like she was destined to become a women's champion. However, the company's management seemingly forgot about her recently, which culminated in her decision to leave the company.

Vince Russo felt that WWE had dropped the ball on Lacey Evans and missed the opportunity to present her in a different light to the audience. He recalled watching videos of Evans' life outside of professional wrestling and was amazed by her toughness and ability to get through situations that would break a regular human being.

"No, they dropped the ball. Listen, man," Vince began. "I saw shoot footage of Lacey Evans with her family and her little girl. They live on this big property in the middle of nowhere, and they like, fend for themselves and take care of the land, like, it was really, I watched this, and I was like, 'Man, if I was ever stuck in the wilderness by myself or if I'm the last man on earth, I would want this person by my side.'" [5:20 - 5:54]

Vince Russo advises Lacey Evans to start her own survival show after quitting WWE

Inspired by her way of living, the former WWE writer believed Evans should explore the idea of having her survival TV show.

The 33-year-old wrestler could be the female equivalent of Bear Grylls, a British adventurer known for his popular Man vs. Wild series.

Vince Russo was seemingly aware of the things Lacey Evans liked in real life and felt she could get a lot of success if she just focused on exhibiting her unique skillset to the world. Russo ended by admitting that WWE could have done a better job with the superstar but was still hopeful of seeing more of her in the near future, preferably in a non-wrestling setup.

"I swear to god, that's what she should do. She should do, like, a female survivalist show type of thing, like, where she is living out of the grid and fending for herself. I saw that special on her, and it was so impressive; they went nowhere near that. She was the Louisville Dame, whatever she was at the beginning. Oh my god! Huge swing and a miss with Lacey Evans, bro." [5:55 - 6:27]

