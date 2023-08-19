"I'm pissed" - Legend unhappy about Lacey Evans leaving WWE and claims she will return (Exclusive)

Lacey Evans became the latest name to quit WWE, and the development caught many fans and pundits off guard. Dutch Mantell reacted to the surprising news on Smack Talk and admitted that he was heartbroken.

It all started with Lacey Evans reverting to her real name on social media, Macey Estrella, which expectedly sent the internet into a frenzy. It didn't take long for multiple outlets to report about her WWE exit, which got confirmed after she was moved to the alumni section on the company's website.

Evans was in the WWE for a long time and, at one point, was considered a potential top star in the women's division. Like many fans, Dutch Mantell was also disappointed that the company failed to make Evans a bigger star.

Dutch felt that the former WWE star had all the requirements to be a major name, including charisma, in-ring skills, and the ability to deliver compelling promos. Mantell speculated that Lacey might have possibly angered a powerful official, as there was no other reason to explain why she had been underutilized for ages.

"I'm pissed! Lacey Evans, I was a big fan of hers, but she made somebody mad or somebody on creative, they didn't see it, but I think she had all the tools. She had the looks. She had the ability, she had the talk, but somehow, somebody didn't like her, or she wanted more, I don't know!" [From 41:27 to 41:55]

While Evans is ready for a new chapter in her career, Dutch added that the 33-year-old will eventually get re-signed by WWE in a few years. Here's his prediction:

"I think we'll see her back in the WWE in a couple of years, no matter where she goes." [41:56 - 42:03]

Check out the entire episode below:

What's next for Lacey Evans?

The former NXT star joined WWE in 2016 and had some memorable moments on the main roster before she went on a year-long pregnancy hiatus.

Lacey Evans was never the same after she returned, and many believed, including this wrestling veteran, that she was upset about her creative direction. Evans' booking, however, wasn't the real reason behind her decision, as she revealed her goals in her first interview since leaving WWE.

The talented superstar has goals beyond wrestling and felt it was the right time to pursue an incredibly noble cause, which was to help people deal with mental health problems. You can check out the big story right here.

