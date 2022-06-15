Released WWE Superstar No Way Jose mocks company with humorous meme

No Way Jose was released from WWE in April of 2020, and it's abundantly clear that he can laugh about it in 2022.

Jose was part of the first wave of massive WWE releases in the early stages of the pandemic. Over the course of the past two years, the company has released well over 100 talents in several rounds of budget cuts.

Jose, who now goes by the name Levy Valenz on social media, has posted some humorous videos on his Instagram page regarding his time in WWE.

The first featured him looking over a gigantic WWE contract and saying, "Wow, that's a lot of words. Too bad I'm not reading them," before realizing that he sold his soul to the company. You can check it out in the embedded Instagram post below.

"Would you sign on the spot?! Let me know! Always read what you’re getting yourself into, no matter how good it looks! #prowrestling #wrestling #comedy #reelsviral #contracts," No Way Jose posted on Instagram.

No Way Jose followed up with more comedic skits regarding his time in WWE

After a positive reaction from fans on social media, Jose made this a three-parter on his Instagram page. The second video relates to him pitching ideas to the WWE creative team:

"Part #2! It was a beautiful day! Like I said before, I kept coming up with whatever I could #Reels help me release that creativity, and it looks like a lot of y’all enjoy them too! Thanks Follow, like, share and save! #wrestling #humor #jokes #30000 #reelsviral," No Way Jose posted on Instagram.

The final Instagram post was a parody from the hit television series The Office that involved Jose discussing with WWE when he would return to television after an injury:

"The final chapter! At some point, you’ve heard it all before! *crying laughing emoji* This was all in good fun! Part #3," No Way Jose posted on Instagram.

After his WWE release, Jose had a short run with IMPACT Wrestling in the summer of 2021, but nothing really came of it. Jose last wrestled at DEFY Dark Horse back in December.

