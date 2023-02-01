Released WWE Superstar officially signs with IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to strengthen its roster with former WWE Superstars.

Since 2020, the Stamford-based company has released well over 100 men and women from its roster. But by doing so, the company has helped add depth to other companies' rosters like NJPW and All Elite Wrestling.

One of those releases has recently landed in IMPACT Wrestling.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former Fandango, who now wrestles under the name Dirty Dango, has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Dirty Dango has been featured on IMPACT Wrestling programming multiple times since October of last year when he made his surprise debut at Bound For Glory, but just recently put pen to paper in terms of an actual contract with the company.

WWE's massive amount of releases over the last several years seemingly stemmed from a war between management backstage

There have been plenty of theories online regarding why WWE has released so much talent over the last few years.

But one of the more popular theories was seemingly proven true today by All Elite Wrestling's Samoa Joe, who was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and spoke about his two releases from the company.

"That, initially, as I understand it, unconfirmed, there were issues between the two upper echelons of management and they were playing out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them," Samoa Joe said. "After the initial one, I didn't have much of a chance to breathe because, essentially, I was hired back within hours. The second time, I just kind of chuckled as I realize it was very much the same situation. At the same time, I wasn't bitter or mad. The truth of it is, and this is to give WWE some credence, is that I was expensive. I was expensive to keep around. If cutting my contract, if they say that saved the company money, trust me, I believe it did." [H/T: Fightful]

What are your thoughts on Dirty Dango signing with IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think WWE as a company has lost too much talent over the last few years due to a behind-the-scenes war within management? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

