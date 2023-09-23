Released WWE Superstar opens up about her return; not surprised she was let go

A total of 23 WWE superstars have been released since Thursday, including Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Elias, among others. Emma was also released from her contract, along with her fiance, Riddick Moss. She recently opened up about her release from the company on social media.

Thursday was a sad day for wrestling following the release of many superstars from the main roster and NXT. Emma was celebrating the announcement of the Elimination Chamber being held in her home country of Australia next year but was let go moments later.

Emma sent a message to her fans following her release. She was thankful to everyone who supported her career. She also revealed that she was not expecting to be let go on Thursday but wasn't surprised it happened.

"Thank you for all the lovely messages and comments, I see you all and your support never goes unnoticed! While I wasn’t expecting a call yesterday, it’s also fair to say that I wasn't shocked. When I returned to WWE I was so excited, I was ready to work my a** off and do all the things I didn't get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn’t my time. And that’s ok!" Emma wrote.

Emma was in her second stint with WWE. She returned last October to answer the open challenge by Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. Her first tenure with the company lasted from 2011 to 2017.

Emma teases what's next for her post-WWE

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, formerly known as Paige, said hello to Emma on social media. AEW is an option for the latter, with many former WWE stars already working there.

Fellow Australian Cassie Lee, famously known as Peyton Royce, issued a challenge against Emma. The former is currently unsigned after giving birth back in January. She last worked for Impact Wrestling.

Emma will have options following her release. However, she has to wait for the 90-day no-compete clause in her contract to expire before signing with a promotion.

