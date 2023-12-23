Released WWE Superstar reacts to praise for his new show

A recently released WWE superstar was surprised to receive praise for his new show on YouTube with his fiancee.

Madcap Moss and Emma were just two of several superstars released by WWE back in September following the merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. They each had a 90-day no-compete clause and are now free to sign with a different promotion.

However, the real-life couple is going a different route after Emma relaunched her old YouTube channel called Taste of Tennille. It's now called Where to Next, Honey? and is all about the couple traveling the world. They released their first episode on Thursday and it's their trip to Finland.

In one of his Instagram stories, Madcap Moss was surprised that Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, was watching their YouTube show:

"Maybe you aren't so annoying afterall..." Moss wrote.

Madcap Moss shared this on his Instagram stories.

Emma and Cassie Lee are both from Australia and are very good friends outside the ring. Madcap Moss calling her annoying is likely part of their banter as friends in the business.

What's next for the released WWE superstars after the 90-day no-compete clause expired?

While Madcap Moss and Emma launched a new YouTube show, other released superstars revealed their plans following the expiry of their 90-day no-compete clause.

Dolph Ziggler was the biggest name released in September and has been linked with AEW. Ziggler has been doing comedy shows since his departure, but he's currently booked for a wrestling show in Puerto Rico next year.

Matt Riddle already has some wrestling dates for next year and has signed a deal with Major League Wrestling. Mustafa Ali will embark on a world tour, while Top Dolla attacked Joey Janela at a recent show.

Shelton Benjamin teased about coming out of vacation, while Mansoor and Mace already have shows lined up as a team and as singles competitors.

Which released WWE superstar are you looking forward to watching in 2024? Share your answers in the comments section below.